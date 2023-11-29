Why a Flock Membership Is the Perfect Gift for Busy Moms

As the holiday season is in full swing, busy moms are scrambling to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones. It doesn't matter if you've been married for two years or 42 years - finding the perfect gift for your husband never seems to get any easier.

If your husband is the picky type who claims he has everything (and wants nothing), it's not time to give up just yet. Give their husbands AND kids something they'll truly enjoy, but they're also mindful of their budget and time constraints.

This year's gift of fun and excitement is the Flock Membership powered by Scheels from the Bismarck Larks.

A Flock Membership is more than just a ticket to exciting baseball games. It's a gateway to a summer full of memories for the whole family. With a Flock Membership, the husband and kids will gain access to exclusive events, discounts, and perks that are designed to make their summer baseball experience unforgettable.

For the Husband:

Free Gift & Jersey: You need something to put under the Christmas tree next month so we'll give you a Larks blanket. Every Flock Membership also includes a free jersey for all season 8 Flock Members.

Watch America's favorite pastime: There's nothing quite like watching a baseball game on a warm summer night with a sunset behind the third base dugout. With a Flock Membership, your husband can enjoy all the excitement of Larks baseball, from towering home runs to nail-biting pitching duels.

Exclusive member events: Flock Members get access to exclusive events, deals and promotions. Larks Watch Party with drink specials, a free hat giveaway and Oil Change Party to keep their trucks in good shape just to name a few. We have a dedicated team to make sure the information is communicated to you via email and text message - super easy.

For the Kids:

All-New this year: FREE Access to the CHI St. Alexius Family Fun Zone when you purchase a package for your child. The Family Fun Zone is a kid's paradise, with inflatable bounce houses, slides, and games. Your kids will love spending hours running around and burning off energy before and during the Larks game.

Special kids events: Throughout the summer, the Larks host a variety of special events for kids, such as the Kids Bike Race, Trunk or Treat, Kids STEM Expo and so much more that we invite Flock Members to enjoy.

For the Whole Family:

All-you-can-eat food for 3 innings: Flock Members receive free hot dogs, burgers, soda and more for 3 innings at every Larks game in the Flock Membership. Ditch the concession line wait and get the tickets that include free food.

Quality time together: The Flock Membership provides a much-needed opportunity for families to connect and spend quality time together. Summer is a busy time for families, with vacations, school activities, and summer camps. A Flock Membership gives families a chance to slow down, relax, and enjoy each other's company with the best perks around.

So this holiday season, give the gift of fun, excitement, and togetherness with a Flock Membership from the Bismarck Larks. It's the perfect way to create lasting memories that your family will cherish for years to come.

It is affordable and starts at $25/game guarantees you 4 or 7 nights with the husband and kids with more free events being added. There's an easy payment plan option that allows you to pay as you go. Ask about how families set up payments between today and the start of the Larks season.

In order to reserve your 4 or 7 game pack, click the button below to buy today or you can fill out the form below and we will contact you about the Flock Membership. You can also call us at 701-557-7600. Seating locations will be determined on a first come, first serve basis.

Check the husband and kids off of your holiday shopping list today and give them this 2024 experience all summer long. You can't wrap this experience and put it under the tree - it's the perfect gift to give to your loved ones.

