How the New Season Structure Will Impact the USL Championship in 2025: USL All Access

February 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







On the 2025 season premiere of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr take a broad look ahead at how the new season might play out, from the reduction in interleague play and expansion of the USL Jägermeister Cup, while also dropping a hint as to the first nationally televised broadcast of the season in April.

Watts and Kerr also take a dive into a Western Conference picture that's experienced a dramatic shake-up this offseason with seven new Head Coaches appointed this offseason including Neill Collins' return to the league at Sacramento Republic FC, Dennis Sanchez's move to New Mexico United after his success at Las Vegas Lights FC, and Antonio Nocerino's appointment as the new manager in Las Vegas.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.