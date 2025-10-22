How Sacramento Republic FC Provided the Turning Point of Rodrigo Lopez's Career: USL All Access

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Sacramento Republic FC legend Rodrigo Lopez to the show in the wake of the announcement of his retirement at the end of the 2025 USL Championship season. Lopez discusses his overall arc of his career, which began in 2005 with Chivas USA in Major League Soccer, and how his career was rejuvenated in Sacramento, what it's meant to become embraced by the city, and transitioning into his new role at Republic FC as a conduit for the next generation of young talent.

Watts and Kerr also discuss the appointment of National Soccer Hall of Fame member Brian McBride as the General Manager for Brooklyn FC as it prepares for its entry to the USL Championship in 2026, and look ahead to all of the action on the final day of the regular season which sees five berths in the USL Championship Playoffs up for grabs and key games that will determine the seeding and bracket for November's postseason.

