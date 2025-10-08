How Hartford Athletic Won the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Final: USL All Access

Published on October 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Devon Kerr and guest host Joe Malfa look back at Hartford Athletic's victory in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup Final as the side claimed its first piece of silverware with victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park, and examine how Athletic has become one of the best road teams in the USL Championship this season with an undefeated run that stretches to early May.

Kerr and Malfa also welcome Louisville City FC defender Sean Totsch to the show to discuss his recent ascent to becoming the all-time leader in regular season appearances in USL Championship history, Louisville City's pursuit of a second consecutive Players' Shield, and what it means to have represented LouCity for almost 300 appearances across all competitions in his career.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.