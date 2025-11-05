How Detroit City Shocked the League with Victory against Louisville City FC: USL All Access
Published on November 5, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Devon Kerr and Joe Malfa dig into Detroit City FC's upset of Louisville City FC in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals and explain why it's the biggest upset in USL Championship Playoffs, while also looking back at one of the most chaotic opening weekend's in the league's postseason history as three of the top four seeds were eliminated overall.
Watts and Malfa also discuss the decision of North Carolina FC to go on hiatus following its application to join USL Division One, the appointment of current Premier League executive Tony Scholes as the President of USL Division One, and the coaching moves that have occurred in the league this week with the departures of James Chambers from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Wilmer Cabrera from El Paso Locomotive FC.
Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.
