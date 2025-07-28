How Can Cavalry Perform Better against Low Blocks?

July 28, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







Cavalry FC continue to struggle against low blocks, so what needs to change?

Watch the full discussion on the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen on YouTube







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 28, 2025

