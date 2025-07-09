How Abdellatif Aboukoura's Travels Propelled His Breakthrough Campaign: USL All Access

July 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr go in-depth with Loudoun United star Abdellatif Aboukoura ahead of the club's game on CBS Sports Network on Sunday against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. The current USL Championship Golden Boot leader discusses learning from the veterans in United's squad, what he gained from his tryouts in Europe during 2023, and how he's taken a major leap forward after training this offseason in Dubai with former Belgian international and 2024 MLS Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke.

Watts and Kerr also welcome Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart to the show and discuss what he's learned coming up on the anniversary of his appointment midway through the 2024 season, what it was like going to Didier Drogba's house for Sunday barbecues when he competed at Phoenix Rising, and what he thinks of the USL's implementation of promotion and relegation can add to the soccer landscape in the United States.

