Houston SaberCats Roar Back to Claim Vital Win Over NOLA GOLD

June 3, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA Gold News Release









NOLA GOLD battle the Houston SaberCats

(NOLA Gold) NOLA GOLD battle the Houston SaberCats(NOLA Gold)

In a thrilling showdown at the Shrine on Airline, the Houston SaberCats emerged victorious over the NOLA Gold Rugby Club with a commanding 21-7 win on Saturday, June 1st. The SaberCats' performance showcased their strength on the field.

From the outset, the Houston SaberCats displayed their intent to dominate the match. With precision, the SaberCats swiftly took control of the game, denying NOLA Gold any significant opportunities. In the first half, the SaberCats orchestrated several impressive plays, culminating two tries giving them a solid lead at halftime.

Despite NOLA Gold's efforts to rally in the second half, the SaberCats maintained their pressure. A third try put them ahead 21-7. NOLA Gold scored, but it wasn't enough to overcome the SaberCats'.

With this victory, the Houston SaberCats clinched the first spot in the MLR playoffs. The Gold will be preparing to hit the road for their upcoming match next Sunday, June 9, against The Miami Sharks.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.