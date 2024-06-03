Richardson Earns 50th MLR Cap

On his way to achieving a notable Dallas Jackals milestone, Mitch Richardson wants you to know that he's not looking for a lot of fanfare.

He isn't comfortable with it, doesn't need it. He sees himself as a regular guy trying to fit in, just doing his job and being a good teammate.

"You've got to put the team first,'' Richardson said. "I want to be known as the guy who cares about the team and not himself.''

Sunday afternoon in a Boston suburb - whether he's comfortable with it or not - it was more about Richardson. With his start at outside center against the Free Jacks, he became the first Jackals player to earn his 50th Major League Rugby cap.

"Getting 50 here, I'm truly honored,'' he said. "I'm super happy getting it in a Jackals jersey.''

So is second-year head coach Agustin Cavalieri (known as Cuca by Jackals players).

"We brought Mitch in here knowing he was an awesome player,'' Cavalieri said. "But I have been just as impressed by his leadership and commitment to the team."

At this time last year, Richardson was looking forward to getting his 50th MLR cap as a member of the Toronto Arrows. He earned his first 38 caps there in five seasons through 2023 and is seventh on their all-time try scoring list.

He grew up in Stoney Creek, Ontario, a suburb of Hamilton and only about 45 miles from Toronto. The Arrows, his almost home team, were the only MLR team in Canada.

Richardson already has a Canada under-20 cap and four Canada national caps. Still ... "A big thing for me was to get 50 in an Arrows jersey,'' he said.

But it was not to be. The Arrows had a difficult 2023 season. They won one game. They had a coaching change. In their final game, they had 14 players on the injury list. They were rocked by the death of their majority owner. They finally announced they were ceasing operations on Nov. 27, 2023.

