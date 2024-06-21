Houston Dash Host San Diego Wave FC to Close Homestand

June 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash close a two-game homestand on Saturday when they welcome San Diego Wave FC to Shell Energy Stadium. The organization will observe Juneteenth during the match on Saturday and Dash players will take the field for warmups with a special pre-match top. The match will feature additional in-game and postgame activities to celebrate the holiday like a meet and greet with Michelle Alozie, Jyllissa Harris and Croix Soto and a local youth sports team.

Saturday's match marks the first meeting of the regular season between the two teams and Houston looks to build on their last outing, a 0-0 draw with Angel City FC on June 15. Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell led Houston to their fifth clean sheet of the season and she finished with five saves against Angel City. The Dash shot stopper recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Dash and the goalkeeper will remain in Houston through the 2028 season.

The Dash backline limited Angel City to two total big chances and earned their fifth clean sheet of the season. The team is now tied for the most shutouts in league play and Campbell leads the league with 64 saves.

Campbell's extension will keep the eight-year veteran in Houston through the next four years. The reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year has played her entire professional career in Houston. She has started 162 games for the Dash in all competitions and logged 14,602 minutes in goal. Her 35 clean sheets in league play are tied for the fifth most in league history and she has tallied 492 saves since making her professional debut in 2017.

The Wave won both meetings in the 2023 season and Houston looks to secure its first three points in the all-time series on Saturday. The Wave defeated Houston 3-0 in their last visit to Shell Energy Stadium on May 20, 2023, and Houston responded with back-to-back victories in league play and a five-game unbeaten streak.

The Wave enter Saturday's match winless in their last six games following their 1-1 draw with Gotham FC on Wednesday evening in New Jersey. San Diego has earned four consecutive points during that stretch and are 0-1-5 (WLD) since defeating Utah Royals FC 2-0 on May 8. Former Dash forward Maria Sanchez tallied her first assist for the team in their 1-1 draw with the Washington Spirit on June 15.

The Dash travels to Kansas City on Friday, June 28 to face the Current at CPKC Stadium and to Chicago before a pause on regular season play. The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on July 28 to host Tigres UANL in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

