Houston Dash Announce Preseason Roster Update

February 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash added six players to the preseason roster as non-roster invitees, the team announced today.

Midfielders Kate Colvin, Alexis Fowlkes and Juliet Moore plus forward Makhiya McDonald will join the team later today for training at Houston Sports Park. Defenders Mieke Schiemann and Aidan McConnell will join the team early next week to prepare for the first preseason games of the year.

Houston will compete at the Coachella Valley Invitational later this month. The Dash will open the season on Friday, March 14 at Shell Energy Stadium against the Washington Spirit. Tickets for that match are available.

