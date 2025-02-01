Gotham FC Welcomes NWSL Legend Michelle Betos as Assistant Goalkeepers Coach

February 1, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - Gotham FC announced Saturday the addition of longtime NWSL goalkeeper and former club captain Michelle Betos to its coaching staff as an assistant goalkeepers coach.

"My biggest driver throughout my playing career was to achieve my highest version of greatness so that one day I could help others do the same in their own pursuits," said Betos. "I am so excited for the opportunity to play a role in the journeys of these three goalkeepers and hopefully make a positive impact on the club as a whole!"

Betos recently concluded a decorated 15-year playing career that included the 2015 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year award as well as the 2016 NWSL Shield with Portland and the 2023 NWSL Championship with Gotham. The Queens native appeared in 96 NWSL matches with Gotham, Portland Thorns, Racing Louisville and Seattle Reign.

In addition to her NWSL accomplishments, Betos has a diverse professional background, having featured in the UEFA Women's Champions League with Fortuna Hjørring and Apollon Ladies. She also played in Norway with Vålerenga and spent one season with Argentine club River Plate prior to the NWSL's founding.

"We're excited to have Michelle continue with the club in this new role," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and president of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "She has been an incredible leader and a vital part of our team, both on and off the field. We are thrilled to see Michelle continue to contribute to the success of Gotham FC in this next chapter of her career."

As assistant goalkeepers coach, Betos will work closely with Gotham FC's current goalkeepers staff, bringing her wealth of experience and in-depth understanding of the game to the development of the club's future goalkeepers. Additionally, she will be playing a role in the culture and mental performance side of the club.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.