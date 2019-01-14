Houston Astros Announce Dell Diamond Caravan Attendees

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Houston Astros recently announced that 2017 World Series Champion pitcher Chris Devenski, pitcher Josh James and outfielder Kyle Tucker will join Round Rock Express Founder and current Astros President of Business Operations Reid Ryan, as well as Astros play-by-play announcer Todd Kalas, at the Dell Diamond stop of the Houston Astros Caravan, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, on Tuesday, January 22.

Due to overwhelming demand since the Express reaffiliated with the Astros, tickets for the luncheon, presented by Cody Pools, are sold out.

Devenski was originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 25th round of the 2011 MLB Draft before being traded to the Astros in 2012. He made his major league debut in 2016 and has since appeared in 160 games with the club, going 14-12 with a 2.74 ERA. Devenski appeared in a career-high 62 games during the team's run to the 2017 World Series Championship.

After being drafted by the Astros in the 34th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, James rose through the team's farm system to make his major league debut on September 1, 2018. The righty posted a 2-0 record with a 2.35 ERA in the regular season before making three postseason appearances last season. James earned a spot on the MiLB.com Houston Astros Organizational All-Star list after his breakout 2018 campaign.

Tucker has also made a meteoric rise through the Astros organization after being selected fifth overall in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft. The 21-year-old made his major league debut on July 7, 2018 before appearing in 28 games for the club last season. Tucker has been named an Astros Organizational All-Star by MiLB.com in each of the last three seasons. He also earned an invitation to the Pacific Coast League All-Star Game with the Fresno Grizzlies a year ago, picking up a pair of PCL Player of the Week honors along the way.

The Express open their historic 20th anniversary season on the road against the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami Marlins affiliate) on Thursday, April 4 before returning to Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 9 for a five-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Texas Rangers affiliate). Season memberships and flex plan are on sale now.

