OKC Dodgers Hosting 2019 Blue Crue Auditions January 26

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers will host auditions to become part of the 2019 Blue Crüe entertainment team Saturday, January 26 in the Oklahoma Fidelity Bank Club at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark beginning at 10 a.m.

The Blue Crüe is the catalyst for fun and excitement during OKC Dodgers games, including welcoming fans to the stadium, facilitating in-game contests and being part of skits with team mascots. Members of the Blue Crüe also participate in several events throughout the community as part of the organization's Street Team.

"The Blue Crüe is an integral part of our game presentation and fan experience," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "The team members bring great energy to the ballpark every game and are key ambassadors of the team within the community."

Auditions are open to anyone who is outgoing, dependable and confident while performing in front of large crowds. Applicants must be at least 16 years old, able to work nights, weekends and holidays, and available to participate in rehearsals starting in February.

Tryouts will include dancing, improvisational skills and interview questions. Those auditioning should wear comfortable clothing and be ready to move around and have fun.

To sign up for the tryouts, please contact Game Presentation Manager A.J. Navarro at (405) 218-2131 or anthony.navarro@okcdodgers.com.

