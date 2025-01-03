Hounds Sign Veteran Tighthead Prop to Contract Extension

January 3, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Chicago Hounds announced today yet another player transaction move ahead of the 2025 Major League Rugby season. The club agreed to terms on a contract extension with MLR veteran Paddy Ryan. The tighthead prop is committed to the Hounds through the 2025 season.

The 33-year-old is entering his eighth season of Major League Rugby and his third season with the Hounds. Ryan made his Chicago debut on February 18, 2023 in the Hounds' first ever MLR contest, an away game at Old Glory DC.

The MLR veteran enjoyed somewhat of a career resurgence in 2024. Ryan appeared in a career-high 15 games and played over 500 minutes for the first time since the 2019 season. He registered over 120 ruck arrivals in his 11 starts and carried the ball 42 times for 169 meters. On defense, Ryan completed 75 of his 84 tackle attempts, and won four turnovers at the breakdown.

Ryan has 69 MLR caps to date, including 51 starts and over 3,000 minutes of playing time. His offensive numbers are impressive for a prop, including eight tries for 40 points and 1,005 meters gained on 260 career-carries. He's been a stout defender over his seven-year career in the league, completing 335 of his 374 tackle attempts (90% completion rate).

The Chicago-born, Irish-raised tighthead prop began his MLR career in 2018 with Austin. Prior to the 2019 season, Ryan signed with Rugby United New York, and spent two seasons with the team. After a brief return to Austin in 2021, the US capped-international signed with the San Diego Legion for the 2022 season. This marks the first time Ryan has spent three seasons with one team across his MLR career.

He has deeply rooted connections to the city of Chicago, playing club rugby here at various times throughout his career, most recently with the Chicago Griffins. Ryan has seven test caps for the United States Men's National Team.

To date, the Chicago Hounds have confirmed the following transactions ahead of the 2025 Major League Rugby season:

Player Name Position Transaction Type

Faka'Osi Pifeleti Prop New Signing

Liam Fletcher Prop New Signing

Paddy Ryan Prop Contract Extension

Hamish Bain Lock New Signing

Maclean Jones Back Row Contract Extension

Matthew Oworu Back Row New Signing

Lucas Rumball Back Row Contract Extension

Luke White Back Row Contract Extension

Michael Baska Scrumhalf Contract Extension

Mitch Short Scrumhalf New Signing

Tim Swiel Flyhalf New Signing

Sam Walsh Flyhalf / Fullback New Signing (Academy)

Bryce Campbell Center Contract Extension

Ollie Devoto Center New Signing

Noah Flesch Center New Signing

Noah Brown Wing Contract Extension

Michael Hand II Wing Contract Extension

Ben Pollack Versatile Back New Signing

