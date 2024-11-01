Hounds Sign American Prop Faka'Osi Pifeleti

CHICAGO, Il.- The Chicago Hounds agreed to terms with American loosehead prop Faka'Osi Pifeleti, the team announced today. The California native (6'0", 265 pounds) is entering his eighth season in Major League Rugby and will add 72 caps to the clubhouse.

Born in California, Faka'Osi and his family moved to the United Kingdom, where he attended Oaklands College Hertfordshire. He matriculated throughout the Saracens' academy growing up with his brother, Kapeli.

Pifeleti's MLR career began with the San Diego Legion during the league's inaugural season in 2018. The prop spent four seasons in southern California before signing with the Austin Gilgronis prior to 2022. After one year in Texas, Pifeleti returned to San Diego, where he spent the last two seasons.

The loosehead prop battled injuries throughout the 2024 season, appearing in just five contests while making three starts. However, Pifeleti enjoyed one of his best seasons to date in 2023, finishing the year with an All-Pro honorable mention nod.

Pifeleti started 13 of his 15 appearances and helped lead San Diego to a 15-1 record, culminating in a Western Conference title. He scored 15 points via three tries and beat seven defenders on 48 ball carries. On defense, he completed 96 of his 125 tackle attempts; nine of them were deemed as dominant tackles (tackled behind the gain line).

Over the course of his MLR career, Pifeleti earned 72 caps and started 49 games, logging 3,156 minutes in total. He scored eight tries, including a seven-pointer, and carried the ball 265 times, gaining 1,113 meters (4.2 meters-per-carry). The prop completed 419 of his 503 tackle attempts on defense, including 35 dominant tackles. He was the 17th player in the history of MLR to reach 50 caps.

Pifeleti brings additional test match experience to the Hounds' forward pack, as well. The prop made his US Eagles debut against the New Zealand All Blacks in October of 2021. Both his father and his brother also have test rugby experience; his father played for the Tongan national team and his brother, contracted at Saracens, is currently a mainstay in the Eagles' player pool.

The signing adds much needed domestic talent to the Hounds' loosehead prop positional group. Pifeleti should be expected to compete with veteran Zurab Zhavania, returning from a lower body injury, for the first string reps when training camp rolls around in the new year.

To date, the Chicago Hounds announced the following transactions:

