Hounds Secure Playoff Berth with Win over Anthem

June 23, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Chicago Hounds secured a berth in the 2024 Major League Rugby postseason with a win over Anthem Rugby Carolina, 38-29. The win moves the Hounds to 7-7-1 on the season.

Dylan Fawsitt added a pair of tries from relief duty, his ninth and tenth scores of the season. Hooker Janus Venter, flanker Mac Jones, No. 8 Luke White, and wing Julian Dominguez also dotted down in the contest. Flyhalf Luke Carty added eight points from the boot, knocking over four conversions.

Carolina got on the board first via hooker Connor Robinson. Flyhalf Calvin Loubser hit the conversion to get the home side an early 7-0. Mac Jones responded in quick succession for the Hounds, however. In the eighth minute, the flanker broke the line and beat a few defenders en route to the first Chicago points of the evening.

Less than ten minutes later, Jones added another clean line break to the stat sheet. He found No. 8 Luke White on his inside and the Hounds' vice-captain raced in for the score. Carty nailed the conversion, giving Chicago a 12-10 lead.

Loubser answer with a try of his own, but wasn't able to nail the conversion attempt, evening the score at 12. After an Anthem penalty a few minutes later, the Hounds kicked for touch. Hooker Janus Venter was at the back of the maul and after plowing forward a few meters, he dove into the try zone for Chicago's third score. The kick was good and the Hounds took a seven point lead.

Once again, Carolina showed they wouldn't go down easily. An intercepted pass lead to a try and with the successful conversion attempt, the teams went into halftime tied at 19.

Loubser gave Carolina the lead in the second half with a successful penalty attempt. And for the next fifteen or so minutes, the Hounds weren't capitalizing on the opportunities they were creating. Dominguez finally broke through the Anthem defense in the 58th minute for his sixth try of the year, giving Chicago a 24-22 lead. Carty hit the tough conversion attempt, extending the lead to four points.

Carolina responded yet again just a minute later via their tighthead prop. The conversion was good, giving Anthem a narrow three point lead, 29-26. But then it was all Chicago until the final whistle.

Dylan Fawsitt made an immediate impact when he got on the field. He added a brace of tries from the No. 16 shirt, giving the Hounds the lead in the 71st minute. Carty nailed another tough kick, extending the lead to 33-29. The hooker added another score in the 74th minute.

And that is how the game would end, 38-29. But a win is a win, the Hounds secured five points and are officially heading to the Playoffs.

