Jackals on Wrong Side of Sixteen Try Barnburner

June 23, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

On a Saturday night full of flashy tries by both the Jackals and the Utah Warriors, this match came down to a rugby basic: making conversion kicks.

The Warriors had more success with their kicks and held off a final push by the Jackals for a 50-46 victory at Zion Bank Stadium in Harriman, Utah.

Each team scored eight tries. Warriors fly-half Joel Hodgson converted on five of his kicks. Jackals fly-half Connor Winchester made three of his.

With the Jackals' playoff berth secured, head coach Agustin Cavalieri rested many of his regular starters for the match. Eight new faces were in the starting line-up. Utah had four changes in its starting line-up from a week ago.

In the match's early minutes, the Jackals were in total control. They scored four tries, two of them by Sam Tuifua, to take a 24-5 lead 21 minutes into the match. But that was the end of their scoring until the final 10 minutes.

The Warriors scored the next 45 points for a 50-24 lead in the 66th minute. Speedy wing Michael Manson, who had four tries in the match, scored the last two, one on a kick and chase where he ran past everyone.

The Jackals began a late comeback in the 70th minute when Tomas Bekerman scored a try off a rolling maul. Ben Fry, Daemon Torres and Brock Gallagher followed with tries. But time ran out on their frantic efforts.

The Jackals close out their regular season next Saturday in Houston against the SaberCats. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 pm CT, and the match will be televised by The Rugby Network.

The match also will be a prelude to the Jackals' playoff opener against the same SaberCats, the No. 1 seed, on Saturday, July 20, in Houston. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 pm CT and the match will be broadcast on Fox Sports2.

