Hounds Promote Hooker Will Vakalahi to Senior Squad

December 26, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, IL. - After a successful fall Academy season, the Chicago Hounds announced today the second player to earn promotion to the senior team for the 2025 Major League Rugby season. Hooker Will Vakalahi joins flyhalf Sam Walsh as an Academy matriculate, with additional promotions likely on the way.

The Granger, Indiana native is a product of Penn High School, where fellow-Hound Noah Brown also cut his teeth playing rugby. After winning multiple state championships and making a few deep runs into the National Championship playoffs, Vakalahi signed with Davenport University as part of their 2017 recruiting class.

Vakalahi made an immediate impact for the Panthers, earning selection to the D1A All-Freshman Team in 2018. The hooker parlayed his impressive collegiate accolades into selections with the USA Under-20 team.

After signing with Old Glory DC during their 2019 exhibition season, the club retained the hooker for their inaugural MLR campaign the following year. During the truncated 2020 season, Vakalahi appeared in six contests and started two games. He spent the next two seasons in the nation's capital, but did not appear in any games during the 2021 season after sustaining an injury in preseason training camp.

Vakalahi signed with the Houston Sabercats on a one-year deal prior to the 2023 season. He appeared in three games, totaling 64 minutes, and completed 12 of his 13 tackle attempts. Over the course of his MLR career, the Indiana native earned 14 caps and registered 310 minutes of action. He's credited with 41 tackles on 41 attempts, including one dominant tackle. Vakalahi carried the ball 23 times for 99 meters over the course of his career.

During the 2024 Hounds Academy season, Vakalahi provided veteran leadership for a relatively young side. He started the first two games of the fall season and appeared off the bench in the win over the Free Jacks' Academy.

To date, the Chicago Hounds have confirmed the following transactions ahead of the 2025 Major League Rugby season:

Player Name Position Transaction Type

Faka'Osi Pifeleti Prop New Signing

Liam Fletcher Prop New Signing

Will Vakalahi Hooker New Signing (Academy)

Hamish Bain Lock New Signing

Maclean Jones Back Row Contract Extension

Matthew Oworu Back Row New Signing

Lucas Rumball Back Row Contract Extension

Luke White Back Row Contract Extension

Tim Short Scrumhalf New Signing

Tim Swiel Flyhalf New Signing

Sam Walsh Flyhalf / Fullback New Signing (Academy)

Bryce Campbell Center Contract Extension

Ollie Devoto Center New Signing

Noah Flesch Center New Signing

Noah Brown Wing Contract Extension

Michael Hand II Wing Contract Extension

Ben Pollack Versatile Back New Signing

