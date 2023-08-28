Hounds Leave Home with Back-2-Back Walk-Off Wins

August 28, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wisconsin - Back-to-back walk off wins secured a winning record at home for the Lake Country DockHounds in 2023. Curtis Terry hammered a walk off home run in the ninth inning Saturday for the 3-1 win. Then in extras on Sunday, Blake Tiberi snuck a fly ball just inside the right field line for a walk off single in a thrilling 9-8 victory.

Augie Voight turned in seven strong innings Saturday while allowing only one run and striking out a season high seven. Edgar Garcia and Jojanse Torres locked it down out of the bullpen to give the offense a shot.

Down in the count with two outs, Marek Chlup battled and walked to extend the bottom of the ninth inning. Terry got an 0-2 fastball with Chlup in motion on the pitch, and the slugger hit it through the wind for a long ball.

Sunday became the first rubber match between Lake Country DockHounds and Milwaukee Milkmen in 2023, and it felt like an elimination game. Both teams held the lead late and early.

Big hits by Thomas Jones and Dustin Woodcock propelled the offense early, while dribblers to third by Blake Tiberi and Justin Lavey got the hands to extras.

After Milwaukee scored its runner who started on second, Dustin Woodcock and Jaxx Groshans singled to begin the bottom of the tenth to score Juan Graterol and tie the game at eight. Jones was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Tiberi became the hero to take the series from the Milkmen.

After a 27-23 season at home, the DockHounds moved to 45-48 on the year and are in possession of the final playoff spot in American Association East standings.

The last seven games will be played on the road starting on Tuesday after an off day against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

