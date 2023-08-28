Martinez Recognized as American Association Pitcher of the Week

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes starter RJ Martinez has been named American Association Pitcher of the Week for the period ending August 27, the league announced Monday.

Martinez allowed just one run in 17 innings pitched over two starts last week, including a four-hit shutout - the first of his career - in a 2-0 win over the Kansas City Monarchs Saturday at Shaw Park.

In his previous start August 21, the left-hander gave up one run over eight innings in a 2-0 loss to the Sioux Falls Canaries.

A native of Sun City, California, Martinez has been used in a variety of roles this season. The 24-year-old has made ten starts and appeared in nine games out of the bullpen. Martinez has compiled a 6-4 win-loss record with a 4.39 earned run average in 71 2/3 innings.

Martinez signed with the Goldeyes in May 2022 out of Minot State University (Minot, North Dakota). He went 8-5 with a 4.84 ERA in his rookie season, starting 12 times and pitching in 21 contests overall. In 40 professional games, Martinez is averaging 0.81 strikeouts per inning pitched.

Monday's announcement marks the third time a member of the Goldeyes has won weekly honours this season. Southpaw Travis Seabrooke was named Pitcher of the Week July 3 and right fielder Max Murphy was chosen as Batter of the Week August 14.

The Goldeyes travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota Tuesday to open a two-game series with the Canaries at 6:35 p.m. Landen Bourassa (10-5, 4.00 ERA) will start for Winnipeg while fellow right-hander Seth Miller (3-3, 4.19 ERA) is expected to be on the mound for Sioux Falls. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM or worldwide at cjnu.ca. Doug Greenwald will be on the air with the pre-game show beginning at 6:30 p.m.

