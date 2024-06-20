Hounds Ink Carson Andrew to OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

June 20, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced today that Carson Andrew, the Hounds 4th Round Selection (78th overall) in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Program.

"Carson has had an outstanding season with the renowned Shattuck St. Mary's program. His notable size, skating ability, and exceptional playmaking IQ make him well-prepared to compete in the OHL immediately" stated Raftis.

He continued, "His talent for creating and executing shots in tight spaces, coupled with his constant ability to be on the puck, makes him a valuable addition. We are thrilled to have him join the Soo."

The St. Louis, MO native played this past season (2023-24) with Shattuck St. Mary's 15U AAA club where in 56 regular season games he recorded 28 goals and 38 assists, good for 66 points.

He followed that up with 3 goals and 3 assists (6 points) in 5 post-season games at the US 15U Nationals.

"Signing with the Hounds is a dream come true! Growing up I was able to attend a few OHL games, and they were awesome. Ever since then, it was my goal to one day play in the league." started Andrew.

"So, I would like to say, a huge, Thank you to everyone in the Soo organization for giving me the opportunity to make my dream a reality. I cannot wait to play in front of the best fans in the league and be a part of the Soo community."

CARSON ANDREW

Position: Forward

Shoots: Right

Height: 6.01

Weight: 181 lbs

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

DOB: March 10, 2008

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.