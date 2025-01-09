Hounds Confirm Players Returning from 2024 Squad

January 9, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

CHICAGO, Il. - The Hounds coaching staff today confirmed the players returning from the 2024 squad. 24 players are returning for the Hounds' third year in the league, including 23 players that earned Chicago caps last year.

Throughout the 2024 season, the Hounds capped 37 players in total. This includes 21 forwards and 16 backs. 14 of the 21 capped forwards are returning, while nine of the 16 capped backs are returning as well.

The Hounds loaned Michael Hand II to the Miami Sharks midway through last season. Although he has yet to receive a Hounds' cap, the 6'4, 240-pound speedster signed a contract extension earlier this offseason. Hand II is likely to feature in the outside backs rotation once the season begins.

2024 Squad Players Returning for the 2025 Major League Rugby Season:

Player Name Position

Charlie Abel Prop

Conall Boomer Back Row

Dylan Fawsitt Hooker

Mason Flesch Back Row

Maclean Jones Back Row

George Merrick Lock

Ignacio Peculo Prop

Lucas Rumball Back Row

Paddy Ryan Prop

James Scott Lock

Bradley Tucker Lock

Janus Venter Hooker

Luke White Back Row

Zurab Zhvania Prop

Nate Augspurger Wing

Michael Baska Scrumhalf

Noah Brown Wing

Bryce Campbell Center

Adriaan Carelse Fullback / Flyhalf

Julian Dominguez Wing

Jason Higgins Scrumhalf

Kian Meadon Flyhalf / Fullback

Mark O'Keeffe Center

Michael Hand II Wing

With the announcement, the Chicago Hounds finalized 2025 training camp roster is now official:

Player Name Position Transaction Type

Charlie Abel Prop Returning Player

Koby Baker Prop New Signing (Academy)

Liam Fletcher Prop New Signing

Ignacio Peculo Prop Returning Player

Faka'Osi Pifeleti Prop New Signing

Paddy Ryan Prop Contract Extension

Zurab Zhvania Prop Returning Player

Dylan Fawsitt Hooker Returning Player

Will Vakalahi Hooker New Signing (Academy)

Janus Venter Hooker Returning Player

Jackson Zabierek Hooker New Signing

Hamish Bain Lock New Signing

George Merrick Lock Returning Player

James Scott Lock Returning Player

Tavius Sykora-Matthess Lock New Signing (Academy)

Brad Tucker Lock Returning Player

Conall Boomer Back Row Returning Player

Mason Flesch Back Row Returning Player

Maclean Jones Back Row Contract Extension

Jake Kinneeveauk Back Row Drafted Player

Matthew Oworu Back Row New Signing

Lucas Rumball Back Row Contract Extension

Luke White Back Row Contract Extension

Michael Baska Scrumhalf Contract Extension

Jason Higgins Scrumhalf Returning Player

Mitch Short Scrumhalf New Signing

Kian Meadon Flyhalf / Fullback Contract Extension

Tim Swiel Flyhalf New Signing

Sam Walsh Flyhalf / Fullback New Signing (Academy)

Bryce Campbell Center Contract Extension

Ollie Devoto Center New Signing

Noah Flesch Center New Signing

Mark O'Keeffe Center Returning Player

Peyton Wall Center Drafted Player

Nate Augspurger Wing Returning Player

Noah Brown Wing Contract Extension

Julian Dominguez Wing Returning Player

Michael Hand II Wing Contract Extension

Adriaan Carelse Fullback / Flyhalf Returning Player

Ben Pollack Versatile Back New Signing

