Hounds Confirm Players Returning from 2024 Squad
January 9, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Chicago Hounds News Release
CHICAGO, Il. - The Hounds coaching staff today confirmed the players returning from the 2024 squad. 24 players are returning for the Hounds' third year in the league, including 23 players that earned Chicago caps last year.
Throughout the 2024 season, the Hounds capped 37 players in total. This includes 21 forwards and 16 backs. 14 of the 21 capped forwards are returning, while nine of the 16 capped backs are returning as well.
The Hounds loaned Michael Hand II to the Miami Sharks midway through last season. Although he has yet to receive a Hounds' cap, the 6'4, 240-pound speedster signed a contract extension earlier this offseason. Hand II is likely to feature in the outside backs rotation once the season begins.
2024 Squad Players Returning for the 2025 Major League Rugby Season:
Player Name Position
Charlie Abel Prop
Conall Boomer Back Row
Dylan Fawsitt Hooker
Mason Flesch Back Row
Maclean Jones Back Row
George Merrick Lock
Ignacio Peculo Prop
Lucas Rumball Back Row
Paddy Ryan Prop
James Scott Lock
Bradley Tucker Lock
Janus Venter Hooker
Luke White Back Row
Zurab Zhvania Prop
Nate Augspurger Wing
Michael Baska Scrumhalf
Noah Brown Wing
Bryce Campbell Center
Adriaan Carelse Fullback / Flyhalf
Julian Dominguez Wing
Jason Higgins Scrumhalf
Kian Meadon Flyhalf / Fullback
Mark O'Keeffe Center
Michael Hand II Wing
With the announcement, the Chicago Hounds finalized 2025 training camp roster is now official:
Player Name Position Transaction Type
Charlie Abel Prop Returning Player
Koby Baker Prop New Signing (Academy)
Liam Fletcher Prop New Signing
Ignacio Peculo Prop Returning Player
Faka'Osi Pifeleti Prop New Signing
Paddy Ryan Prop Contract Extension
Zurab Zhvania Prop Returning Player
Dylan Fawsitt Hooker Returning Player
Will Vakalahi Hooker New Signing (Academy)
Janus Venter Hooker Returning Player
Jackson Zabierek Hooker New Signing
Hamish Bain Lock New Signing
George Merrick Lock Returning Player
James Scott Lock Returning Player
Tavius Sykora-Matthess Lock New Signing (Academy)
Brad Tucker Lock Returning Player
Conall Boomer Back Row Returning Player
Mason Flesch Back Row Returning Player
Maclean Jones Back Row Contract Extension
Jake Kinneeveauk Back Row Drafted Player
Matthew Oworu Back Row New Signing
Lucas Rumball Back Row Contract Extension
Luke White Back Row Contract Extension
Michael Baska Scrumhalf Contract Extension
Jason Higgins Scrumhalf Returning Player
Mitch Short Scrumhalf New Signing
Kian Meadon Flyhalf / Fullback Contract Extension
Tim Swiel Flyhalf New Signing
Sam Walsh Flyhalf / Fullback New Signing (Academy)
Bryce Campbell Center Contract Extension
Ollie Devoto Center New Signing
Noah Flesch Center New Signing
Mark O'Keeffe Center Returning Player
Peyton Wall Center Drafted Player
Nate Augspurger Wing Returning Player
Noah Brown Wing Contract Extension
Julian Dominguez Wing Returning Player
Michael Hand II Wing Contract Extension
Adriaan Carelse Fullback / Flyhalf Returning Player
Ben Pollack Versatile Back New Signing
