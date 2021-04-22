Hot Rods Reveal 2021 Promotional Schedule

BOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY - The Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, have announced the promotional schedule for the 2021 Minor League season. The 60-game home schedule is packed with giveaways, special events, theme nights, and appreciation nights to welcome fans back to Bowling Green Ballpark!

The home schedule kicks off with a six-game homestand against the Asheville Tourists and the first night back is Opening Night at Bowling Green Ballpark. The first 500 fans through the gates on Tuesday AND Friday will receive a special Golden Roscoe bobblehead, presented by Coca-Cola. The Hot Rods will pay homage to the local medical staff who have worked tirelessly over the last year for the entire week. On Thursday, May 13th, The Bowling Green Bootleggers make their triumphant return on the lone Bootleggers Thursday of the season, presented by Casey Jones Distillery.

Opening week will close out with Pink out the Park on Saturday and Sunday (May 15th and 16th) with the first 500 women in attendance receiving a pink hat, presented by Morris Jewelry. The team will also wear special alternate jerseys on the field.

The second homestand of the season features new promotional nights with Karen Night on June 3rd, where all Karens get in for free upon presenting an ID. Llama Night, on June 4th, is also new and fans can check out a Llama petting zoo at the stadium. June 4th will also be a McGown Audio Video Free TV Friday. The first 500 fans in attendance on June 5th and 6th will receive Roscoe plush dolls, presented by Ashley furniture, on Pajama Night. Fans in attendance are encouraged to don their PJs during the game.

One of the most anticipated nights of the year will take place on Saturday July 17th, when the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a special Wander Franco bobblehead during Princess & Pirate night. Franco played for the Hot Rods in 2019 and is Minor League Baseball's #1 prospect. The bobblehead showcases the shortstop's slick-fielding and is a must-have for all baseball fans.

Other new nights added to the Hot Rods promotional schedule are Beard Night on June 10th, Shake and Bake Night on July 15th, Kentucky Waterfall Night on July 22nd, and Jorts Night on August 26th, all presented by Casey Jones Distillery.

The Hot Rods are also bringing back some special nights that were a smash-hit for the 2021 season. Lawless Orthodontics' Unicorn Night returns for its second time, with fans receiving unicorn headbands while unicorn rides are available, all presented by Norton Children's Hospital. Upside Down Night will be back for two games this season on July 24th and 25th, with the first

500 fans on each night receiving Hot Rods Camp Nowhere Hats. The team will also wear special jerseys on the field.

Wizard night is back for two nights on August 14th and 15th, presented by both Norton Children's Hospital and Lawless Orthodontics. Fans will receive a special, custom wand upon entry and any fan who purchases a Butterbeer from concessions will receive a commemorative mug.

As the season draws to a close in September, the Hot Rods have more great nights for fans to enjoy. Thursday, September 2nd and 3rd are Septembeer with a glass beer mug giveaway. September 3rd and 4th, the Hot Rods debut their Copa de la Diversión identity: the Bólidos de Bowling Green. The team will wear the brand-new alternate jerseys and hats while fans on each night will walk away with special Bólidos Lucha Libre masks.

The season closes out with Halloween celebrations on September 17th and 18th, with kids receiving candy upon entry and the Hot Rods wearing a special jersey presented by Norton Children's Hospital. The season closes out with Princess and Pirates night, with kids getting either a teacup or sword when they enter the stadium, sponsored by Once Upon a Child.

That's a lot of fun, but there's so much more! To check out everything going on at Bowling Green Ballpark this season head to www.bghotrods.com.

All promotions, giveaways, and sponsors are subject to change. Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a giveaway item, all items are on a first come, first serve basis and quantities may vary.

Season tickets are available by calling the Hot Rods office at 270-901-2121.

