Hot Rods Hire New Manager of Fun, Promote Three Others

January 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are excited to announce a new member, and a returning position, to the front office, as well as three promotions to current staff during the 2023 off-season.

Taking over as the Manager of Fun, a position that is returning to the Hot Rods front office for the first time since 2020, is Mikayla Algeo. After attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Algeo graduated with a degree in marketing in 2023. However, she is not new to Minor League Baseball, as she served as the Digital Marketing and Community Relations Assistant in 2023 for the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

"Mikayla brings a unique experience to Bowling Green Ballpark. Having worked for a large market team in the past, we are excited to see her elevate the Hot Rods brand from a social and promotional aspect," said Hot Rods General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, Kyle Wolz.

Other moves around Bowling Green Ballpark this winter include familiar faces receiving promotions. Kim Myers, who has handled bookkeeping, payroll, and human resources for the Hot Rods since 2019, has been promoted to Controller.

"Over the last several years, Kim's role has expanded. She earned this promotion, and it properly reflects her responsibilities and her ever increasing value to the overall organization," said Hot Rods Owner, Jack Blackstock.

Jeff Ciocco received the call-up to the Director of Stadium Operations during the 2023 season. Ciocco has worked his way up the ranks of the Hot Rods front office since his internship season in 2021. Afterwards, Ciocco was hired as a seasonal Stadium Operations Assistant before quickly taking over Stadium Operations Manager in 2022.

Nick Mariani was also announced as Stadium Operations Manager. His journey started as an intern with the Hot Rods in 2022. He was quickly brought back in 2023 as a seasonal assistant in the stadium operations department and prepares for his third season with Bowling Green in 2024.

"It has been great to see Jeff continue to grow in our industry. From beginning as an intern to moving into a seasonal then full-time role, it has been exciting to see his development in the minor league baseball industry. We are excited to see Nick follow in his footsteps," said Wolz.

"Adding another female employee to our front office and the opportunity to promote more from within, is amazing to see in a traditional male dominated industry. I think it is a testament to the growth of our industry."

The Hot Rods host the Hudson Valley Renegades on Opening Day, Friday, April 5 at Bowling Green Ballpark. You can secure your seats by visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark Ticket Office, going to bghotrods.com, or calling (270) 901-2121.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from January 4, 2024

Hot Rods Hire New Manager of Fun, Promote Three Others - Bowling Green Hot Rods

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.