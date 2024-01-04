Dash Release Game Times for 2024 Season

The Winston-Salem Dash, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their game times for the 2024 season! Opening Night at Truist Stadium is Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. against the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

All Dash home games played on Tuesday through Saturday will start at 7:00 p.m., except for the following two games:

Tuesday, May 7 at 11:00 a.m. versus Asheville

Tuesday, July 30 at 11:00 a.m. versus Greensboro

Every Sunday home game will begin at 2:00 p.m. except the final game of the season, September 1, which will begin at 7:00 p.m.

During the 2024 season, the Dash will play one Monday game on Memorial Day, May 27. The game will begin at 7:00 p.m. versus Hickory.

For all home games, gates will open to all fans 45 minutes before first pitch. Season ticket holders and suite-level groups receive early access to Truist Stadium and will be granted entry one hour before first pitch. On Thursdays, gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for fans to access the outfield bar areas as part of Thirsty Thursdays.

The Dash will play 132 games in total for the 2024 season, 66 of which will be played at Truist Stadium. More than half of the Dash home games will take place on weekends. The Dash will be at home on Memorial Day, Father's Day and Independence Day.

The Dash will once again welcome their cross-town rivals the Greensboro Grasshoppers, as well as other state rivals such as the Hickory Crawdads and the Asheville Tourists.

Fans should stay tuned for the most extensive and fun-filled promotional schedule in team history, which will be released via the Dash's website and social media outlets.

