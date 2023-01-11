Hot Rods Announce Historic Executive Changes

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The reigning, back-to-back South Atlantic League Champion Bowling Green Hot Rods (High-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) are excited to announce the promotions of Eric C. Leach to President, Kyle Wolz to General Manager, and Ashlee Wilson to Assistant General Manager, becoming the first female executive in club history.

Leach becomes the second team president in Hot Rods history with his promotion. Eric joined the Hot Rods in 2013 as the club's director of sales before ascending to the team's Assistant General Manager in 2015. He was promoted to the General Manager and Chief Operating Officer position in 2016. Leach serves as the President of the Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky, as well.

"The Hot Rods organization is only as good as its employees, and we are fortunate to have an outstanding team," Jack Blackstock, Hot Rods owner, said. "Under Eric's leadership, the Hot Rods have achieved record operating results, was among the first minor league teams to meet the new MLB facility standards and were recently recognized at the "Organization of the Year" and received the "Best Promotion" award from the South Atlantic League."

"Kyle's growth from intern to GM has been extraordinary to watch and he has become an important contributor to the Hot Rods' results," Blackstock continued. "As the first female AGM in Hot Rods history, Ashlee brings a unique perspective to the management team and her experience rounds out our managerial ranks. I am incredibly proud of all that Hot Rods baseball has achieved the past four years and I look forward to continued success well into the future under this new management structure."

Wolz has been a vital member of the Hot Rods front office since 2014, when he began as an intern. He was elevated to Box Office Manager in 2015 and promoted to Director of Ticket Sales ahead of the 2017 season. He spent three years as the Director of Sales from 2017 through 2020 before becoming the Hot Rods Assistant General Manager in late 2020. He becomes the Hot Rods fifth GM in club history.

The Western Kentucky University graduate (2014) is also heavily involved in the Bowling Green community and is the president of Stuff the Bus of Southern Kentucky.

Wilson makes team history as the first female executive for the Hot Rods with her promotion. Named to Bowling Green's Top 40 Under 40 list in 2022, she becomes the Hot Rods Assistant General Manager following a season as the team's Director of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships. She joined the Hot Rods ahead of the 2021 season as the team's Corporate Marketing Manager.

Ashlee is the Vice President of Communications for the American Marketing Association of Bowling Green and serves on the committee for United Way of Southern Kentucky Handbags for Hope Community and the Advocacy Committee for the Center for Courageous Kids.

The Hot Rods begin their quest for a third-straight championship on April 7 on the road while Bowling Green opens their home schedule on April 11 against the Rome Braves. Season tickets are on sale now and fans can secure their seats today by calling 270-901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com. Sponsorship opportunities for the 2023 season are also available. Potential sponsors can get more information by calling 270-901-2121.

