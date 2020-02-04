Hot Rods 2020 All-Star Week Tickets on Sale Now

Bowling Green, KY - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (Class-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays and host of the 2020 Midwest League All-Star Game) have announced individual tickets for the 2020 Midwest League All-Star week are on sale now. Fans can still purchase ticket packages through the team as well.

The first day of All-Star week (Saturday, June 20) will feature the second High School All-Star Showcase at Bowling Green Ballpark while the Hot Rods are on the road to conclude the first half. High school players from the 3rd and 4th regions in sophomore and junior classes will face off in a pair of All-Star contests. General admissions tickets will be available for $10 while general admission tickets for children 12 and under are available for $7. Region 3 will be the home team for both games while the Sophomore game will be played at 11:05 AM with the Junior teams taking the field at 3:05 PM for their contest. All game times are central time.

On Sunday, June 21 the Bourbon, Beer, and Baseball event will take place at Bowling Green Ballpark with gates opening at 2:00 PM. Tickets will be available for pre-sale for $35 from February 4th - March 4th while fans in attendance will be treated to over 40 different tastings of craft beers and bourbons. Attendees will also be able to meet and greet former MLB players during the event.

As the Midwest League All-Star Break goes into full swing, Monday, June 22 is set to be a busy day at the ballpark. Gates will open at 4:00 PM for All-Star FanFest at Bowling Green Ballpark while tickets are good for both the Fan Fest and Home Run Derby later in the evening.

Fan Fest promises to be a can't-miss event for baseball fans with an opportunity to get autographs from the Eastern and Western Division All-Stars, as well as, Baseball Hall of Famers Tony Pérez and Andre Dawson.

The Hot Rods have some truly unique experiences available for one of the best events in all of sports: the Home Run Derby. While the field of All-Star players take their best hacks to hit the ball out of the park, fans can enjoy the comfort of the Ashley HomeStore suites in left field. There are also four-top tables in the Bud Zone for $50 each (includes four tickets) or you can get a view strictly reserved for the players with one of two Bullpen Suites available! General Admission for the events begins at $10.

On Tuesday, the stars of tomorrow are both honored and showcased with the All-Star Awards Luncheon sponsored by Van Meter Insurance at the National Corvette Museum and then the 56th annual Midwest League All-Star Game presented by MedCenter Health. The day begins at 11:30 AM with the All-Star Awards Luncheon, where Pérez and Dawson will address the 2020 All-Stars and attendees.

The 56th edition of the Midwest League All-Star Game will have a first pitch of 6:35 PM on Tuesday evening. Tickets for the game range from $15-$35 with similar special seating available (four-top Bud Zone tables, Ashley HomeStore Suites, and ballpark suites) for fans in attendance.

Fans can purchase their tickets by visiting www.bghotrods.com, visiting the Hot Rods' box office at Bowling Green Ballpark, or by calling 270-901-2121.

Fans can still take advantage of the Hot Rods special Valentine's Day Pack ahead of the 2020 season. For $49 you can get two tickets to three games at Bowling Green Ballpark in 2020 on April 9th, May 9th, and June 12th, as well as, $20 in ballpark bucks! To purchase tickets or take advantage of any offers, visit www.bghotrods.com, the Hot Rods' box office at Bowling Green Ballpark, or by calling 270-901-2121.

