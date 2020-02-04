Chiefs Announce 2020 Bobble Heads and Theme Ticket Packages

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs have announced five bobbleheads for the 2020 season with individual tickets for all five games on sale for the next 48 hours at www.peoriachiefs.com. In a change for 2020, bobbleheads will be given to the first 1000 ticketed fans through the gates with no age restrictions.

The first bobblehead of the 2020 season features former Chiefs outfielder Dylan Carlson in the 2017 Chiefs patriotic themed jersey and will be given away on Armed Forces Night - Saturday, May 16. Carlson, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the #17 prospect in MiLB heading into the seasons, finished last year with Triple-A Memphis. He spent all of 2017 with the Chiefs and returned for the first month of the 2018 season. Combined he hit .240 in a Chiefs uniform with nine homers, 21 doubles, 51 RBI and 68 runs scored in 128 games while racking up 16 outfield assists.

The second bobblehead features 2017 Chiefs shortstop Tommy Edman who made his MLB debut with the Cardinals last season. The Edman bobblehead will be the first in the baby blue throwback uniforms, and will be given away on Saturday, June 20. Edman played 38 games for the Chiefs in 2017 hitting .284 with two homers, eight doubles, five triples, eight steals, 24 runs scored and 18 RBI. He shot through the organization and made his MLB debut last summer batting .304 in St. Louis with 11 homers, 17 doubles, seven triples, 15 steals and 59 RBI in 92 games to help the Cardinals to the NLCS.

The previously announced Sugar Skull bobblehead will be given away on Sunday, July 26 which is a 6:35 p.m. game with fireworks. The July 26 game is the third of five scheduled Copa de la Diversion games where the Chiefs play as En El Rio de Peoria with unique jerseys.

For the second year in a row the Chiefs have a sitcom night bobblehead and this year the Thursday, August 6 giveaway features Joey with a Turkey on his head. The bobblehead follows last year's big hit of the Dwight Schrute Recyclops bobblehead and continues the Chiefs Sitcom Theme Night.

The final bobblehead of the season will be on Saturday, August 15 and the identity of the bobblehead and its specific theme will be announced at a later date. The other giveaways, promotions, jersey auctions and theme nights will be announced later in the off-season. The 22 nights with fireworks were announced last week.

Theme Ticket Package

New this year fans around the world can guarantee a bobblehead by purchasing the

$35 Theme Ticket Package to the game that features the bobblehead giveaway they want. Fans do not have to be in attendance to be guaranteed the bobblehead but will be charged additional shipping rates if the giveaway is mailed to them. These packages are limited to the first 250 customers per giveaway.

Chiefs Season & Group Tickets

Season ticket packages and group tickets for the 2020 season are currently on sale by calling 309-680-4000. The 2020 season kicks off April 9 in Davenport, Iowa with the home opener against the Beloit Snappers set for Monday, April 13 at 6:35 p.m. Individual game tickets will go on sale in early March. Fans can keep up with all Chiefs news during the offseason online at www.peoriachiefs.com and on twitter or instagram: @PeoriaChiefs.

