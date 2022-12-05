Host Family Open House and Holiday Packs Available

Each year the Washington Wild Things rely on host families to help offset the cost of player housing during the season. As a host family, you get the great experience of being a family away from home for one or more of our Wild Things' pro ball players. Current and past host families rave about the relationships that are formed when you're a host family. You can enjoy the experience of hosting a player this season plus get all the added benefits at the ballpark that come with a revamped program with the Wild Things, freshened up for 2023!

The team is hosting an open house/Q&A for interested families this coming Monday, December 12, at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be available and you'll get the opportunity to meet with Wild Things' front office staff and current host families, who will provide information and share their stories and experiences.

We are asking that you RSVP for the event, which will be held in our clubhouse. To RSVP, please call 724-250-7654 or email Kyle Dawson, Assistant GM of Baseball Ops, at kdawson@washingtonwildthings.com. Become a part of our family today!

HOLIDAY DEALS AND EXPERIENCES

ON SALE NOW

The Wild Things have plenty of stocking stuffers and gifts available for purchase for the holiday season. Go to wildthingsteamstore.com to shop our numerous packs and experiences that are available for the holidays!

Shop items like our mugs and hot chocolate bombs, hoodies, candles, baskets and more. Plus, we have experiences from first pitches and suites to manager for a day and owner for a day.

Take advantage of 20% off all items excluding packs and experiences between now and December 20. All of those orders come with $5 shipping!

