HORVATH BULLDOZES HIS WAY TO THE END ZONE #cfl
Published on March 7, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from March 7, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- Another Addition to the Pass Rush: Lions Sign Former Illinois State Redbird Zeke Vandenburgh
- Lions & City of Langford to Host Friday Night Party, Headlined by Born Reckless
- BC Lions Issue Ticket Sales Updates for Touchdown Kelowna
- Tickets for Touchdown Kelowna Presented by Okanagan College on Sale to Public at 10am Thursday
- Lions Sign Veteran Defensive Back Jamal Parker