Hops Radio & TV - How to Listen and Watch

All Hillsboro Hops games are on radio, with home game TV broadcasts streamed live on MiLB.com.

RADIO:

In 2019, for the seventh consecutive season, the Hillsboro Hops' flagship station is Rip City Radio 620AM. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will call the action, with occasional appearances by Travis Demers. If you're in the Portland area listening via radio, of course, simply tune to 620AM. (And if you're listening at Ron Tonkin Field, it is strongly recommended that you bring a small radio to follow the action as it happens; when you listen online, there will always be a 30-40 second delay.)

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE:

1) The best option: listen via iHeartRADIO.

The Hops' flagship station, Rip City Radio 620 AM, is part of the iHeartRADIO network. You can listen by going to www.RipCityRadio.com, and clicking on the "Listen Live on iHeartRADIO" icon at the top of the screen. (If, for some reason it doesn't work, try downloading the iHeartRadio app.) NOTE: Four Hops games in 2019 are scheduled to air on a different station, Alt 102.3FM. Those dates are Tue 7/9, Thu 7/20, Thu 8/1 and Tue 8/13. Alt 102.3 FM can be accessed at https://alt1023.iheart.com.

(Why is IHeartRADIO the best option? If we're airing a pregame show, you will get the entire show; occasionally the link at MiLB.com won't become active until near the start of the game. Also, users have occasionally reported the stability of the iHeartRADIO link is better.)

2) The other option: listen via MiLB.com

Go to www.milb.com/live-stream-games/audio, scroll down to the Hillsboro Hops, and click the "Listen Live" link.

TELEVISION STREAMED AT HOME GAMES:

All home game telecasts are available at MiLB.com. Go to https://www.milb.com/live-stream-games/.

SELECTED GAMES TELEVISED ON ROOT SPORTS:

And in 2019, the Hops' new television partner is ROOT Sports. Five games will be televised: Sat 7/29, Thu 7/4, Thu 8/1, Sun 8/4 and Sun 8/17. Read more here: https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/news/new-tv-partnership-with-root-sports-announced/c-307964746

