Dust Devils 2019 Opening Night is Here

Join us at Gesa Stadium tonight as we kick off the 2019 season! Tonight, fans will receive a FREE Magnet Schedule courtesy of Tri-Cities Community Health! Make sure to stay after the game for a special Post-Game Fireworks show thanks to CO-Energy (weather permitting). Gates will open at 6:15 pm as the Dust Devils will take on the Everett AquaSox the affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Opening Night tickets are going fast! Reserve your seats now by visiting www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

Ticket packages for the Dust Devils start at just $56, with season tickets available starting at only $285. Special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. Season tickets, mini-plans (7, 14, & 21), and group tickets can be purchased by contacting the team at (509)-544-8789 or at the Gesa Stadium Box Office.

