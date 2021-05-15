Hops Lose Pitchers' Duel 3-1 in Eugene

EUGENE, ORE. --- Eugene's Sean Roby hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning on Friday night at P.K. Park, spoiling a great effort by Hillsboro starter Bryce Jarvis, who took the loss in a 3-1 Hops defeat. Jarvis and Eugene starter Nick Morreale combined to retire the first 22 batters of the game, as the first three innings took just over 30 minutes.

Emeralds shortstop Will Wilson broke the spell with a one-out double in the bottom of the fourth, and he was aboard when Roby smoked his third home run of the year, a shot to left that made it 2-0 Eugene. That would account for the only runs Jarvis allowed in 6.2 innings, with four hits, no walks and nine strikeouts.

The Hops got on the board in the top of the eighth on a pinch single by Axel Andueza and an RBI ground out off the bat of D.J. Burt, but they left Burt on second with the tying run.

Eugene added a run in the bottom of the eighth on a two-out single by Wilson off Wesley Rodriguez to make it 3-1. The Hops put two on with two out in the top of the ninth, but Ems closer Jose Marte induced Andueza to ground out to short to end the game.

Fifteen Hops and 11 Emeralds went down on strikes. It was the fifth game in the Hops 565-game history that neither team drew a walk.

Hillsboro falls to 4-6, while Eugene is now 7-3. The fifth game of the six-game series is on Saturday night at P.K. Park. The broadcast on Rip City Radio 620 AM and www.RipCityRadio.com begins at 6:50, with first pitch at 7:05.

