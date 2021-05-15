Extra-Base Hits Put Frogs Ahead, 5-2

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (8-2) won their sixth game in a row and fourth against the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-7) tonight, maintaining their lead the entire game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The 'Sox grabbed an early lead yet again when Julio Rodriguez crushed a solo home run to center field in the bottom of the first. In the fourth inning, Kaden Polcovich hit a two-RBI double off the center-field wall, extending the Frogs' lead to 3-0.

Francisco Del Valle put the Dust Devils on the board in the top of the sixth; his RBI-double drove in both Pedro Diaz and Drevian Williams-Nelson. The AquaSox tacked on another insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Carter Bins hit a home run to right-center field. After a Tri-City throwing error that allowed Cody Grosse to score, the Frogs ended the eighth inning up 5-2

Tri-City's Livan Soto led off the top of the ninth with a line-drive double but RHP Kyle Hill stranded him at third, drawing a swinging strikeout to end the game.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered eight hits including three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs. On the mound, RHP George Kirby pitched five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and only one walk. Fred Villarreal struck out five and allowed two earned runs while Hill closed the game, striking out four batters.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Frogs return to Funko Field on Saturday, May 15 at 7:05 p.m. for their fifth game against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Opening Weekend is sold out; click here to tune in with Pat Dillon.

