Hops Hit Three Key Home Runs, Win on Memorial Day

May 29, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release









Axel Sanchez of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld) Axel Sanchez of the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Shari Sommerfeld)

EVERETT, WA: Coming into the ceremonial opening day of summer, the Everett AquaSox returned home having won five of their last seven games down in Eugene. 2,175 fans packed Funko Field and saw the AquaSox take an early 3-1 lead, but they were unable to hold it and fell 8-4.

The Frogs sent Nick Davila to the mound, who the Mariners signed before the 2023 season after spending three seasons in the Detroit Tigers organization. Davila made his AquaSox debut in Eugene on May 24. He pitched great, going five innings of scoreless baseball and striking out eight. In eight games with Modesto, Tacoma and Everett in 2023, Davila had a 3.70 ERA over 41.1 innings. His counter was Hillsboro right-hander Yilber Diaz, who came into Monday with a 7.04 ERA in 23 innings over seven starts.

Hillsboro scored one in the top of the first, but the AquaSox answered quickly in the bottom of the frame. Tyler Locklear picked up his 37th RBI of the season on a line drive single to tie the game at one, then two batters later, Axel Sanchez tripled down the first base line scoring two, giving Everett an early 3-1 lead.

In the fifth inning, Channy Ortiz and JJ D'orazio both homered to give the Hops a two-run lead. Later, Gary Mattis sealed the victory with a three-run shot in the seventh.

Hillsboro pulled their starter, Diaz after three innings, where he gave up three runs on two hits and six walks. Peniel Otano took over in what became a bullpen game for the Hops.

Davila went six innings in his Funko Field debut. He gave up four earned runs on eight hits.

Everett had another opportunity to chip at the lead in the seventh when Harry Ford came up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. Hops' reliever Logan Clayton enticed Ford to ground into a double play, ending the rally and keeping the score 8-4 in favor of Hillsboro, which turned out to be the last major scoring threat from the Frogs.

Everett dropped to 23-23, losing despite Hillsboro walking 11 Everett hitters in the game.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday, May 31, will be Baseball Bingo Night at Funko Field as Tulalip Casino & Slots will be giving fans a chance to win big! It is also another popular Silver Sluggers game. The homestand also features many great promotional nights including Bark in the Park (June 1), Funko Friday Plush Webbly giveaway (June 2), and a Fireworks show (June 3). In addition, we have Throwback Thursday $3 Food Specials, Launch A-Ball, Signature Sunday, and Kids Run The Bases!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.