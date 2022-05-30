Hoppers Lose Series Finale, Settle for Split with Tourists

ASHEVILLE â Left fielder Jack Herman hit his third home run of the season to stake the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 4-1 lead, but the Asheville Tourists rallied for an 8-4 victory in their series finale at McCormick Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Tourists scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, roughing up losing pitcher Cameron Junker (2-1) for four earned runs. Junker, a right-hander who has been one of the most reliable relievers in the Hoppers' bullpen, gave up hits to all four batters he faced including a two-run home run to Asheville's Luis Santana.

Chad Stevens went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for the Tourists (17-27), who salvaged a split in the six-game series with Greensboro (20-24).

Herman went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Fabricio Macias finished 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Endy Rodriguez went 1-for-4 and has hit safely in six of his last seven games. The switch-hitting Rodgriguez has batted .299 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 20 games in May. He's 16-for-48 (.333) since moving into the No. 3 slot in Greensboro's batting order.

Rodriguez started at catcher Sunday. The versatile 21-year-old is rated by MLB Pipeline as Pittsburgh's No. 7 prospect, and he has played four positions â catcher, first base, second base and left field â this season.

The Hoppers return to Greensboro this week and host a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks from Tuesday through Sunday at First National Bank Field.

NOTES

Greensboro left six runners on base and went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, the lone hit on Macias' two-run double in the first inning.

Hoppers' hitting coach Ruben Gotay was ejected by plate umpire Rusty Griffin in the fourth inning.

Center fielder Sammy Siani batted in the leadoff spot and went 0-for-3 with two walks. Siani's ninth stolen base tied him for the team lead with Matt Gorski, who was promoted to Class-AA Altoona after last Sunday's game.

Hoppers regulars Jacob Gonzalez, Hudson Head and Yoyner Fajardo all got the day off in Sunday afternoon's series finale.

Abrahan Gutierrez went 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored. The catcher/first baseman has hits in four of his last five games.

