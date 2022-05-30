Braves and Renegades Split Six in Hudson Valley

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves wrapped up their road trip and season series with the Hudson Valley Renegades on Sunday, splitting the six-game stint with three games apiece. However, Rome would be the winners of the season series by a tally of seven games to five.

Game One: Braves 3, Renegades 1

Rome would take game one by a score of three runs to one thanks to dominant pitching from left Luis De Avila and offensive contributions from Landon Stephens and Bryson Horne. The series opening win would be the third series opening win for Rome, and just the second of such wins on the road. The win against Hudson Valley on Tuesday would also be the fourth straight for the Rome Braves after taking three straight from the Aberdeen IronBirds.

Luis De Avila: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Drew Campbell: 2-4, 1 2B

Landon Stephens: 1-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Game Two: Renegades 8, Braves 4

Four runs would not be enough for the Braves to top the Renegades in game two. Roddery Munoz would record a decent outing, but the Hudson Valley offense would be too much for the Braves 'pen in game two.

Roddery Munoz: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 K

Landon Stephens: 3-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Tyler Tolve: 2-4, 1 RBI

Game Three: Renegades 8, Braves 5

Game three would see the Braves drop their second straight contest while allowing eight runs. Hudson Valley would go scoreless in the bottom half of the first inning, but then score in every other inning. Reigning pitcher of the week Dylan Dodd would have a night to forget, failing to make it out of the sixth and allowing ten hits over five innings. Landon Stephens would record a two-homer night as well, but it would not be enough to take game three.

Landon Stephens: 2-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Game Four: Braves 12, Renegades 10

Andrew Hoffmann would get the starting nod in game four for the Braves and would record a solid outing to get the Braves through the bulk of the game. Rome would hang a three spot in the opening frame with a homer from Landon Stephens. The most important play of the night would come in the form of a Beau Philip home run in the top of the ninth to give the Braves enough cushion to allow three runs in the bottom of the ninth and still win by a score of twelve runs to ten. Every hitter for the Rome Braves would record at least one hit.

Andrew Hoffmann: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K

Landon Stephens: 2-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Javier Valdes: 1-4, 2 RBI

Beau Philip: 1-5, 2 RBI

Game Five: Braves 6, Renegades 2

Game five between Rome and Hudson Valley would be the textbook definition of a pitcher's duel. Royber Salinas would get the ball for the Braves and record six solid innings of work. The Braves and Renegades would find themselves in extra innings against each other for the first time ever, and Rome would plate five runs in the top half of the extra frame to give Rome the win by a score of six runs to two.

Royber Salinas: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 13 K

Beau Philip: 2-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Game Six: Renegades 2, Braves 1

The series finale on Sunday would have the least amount of action for the Braves, and despite going six full innings, Luis De Avila would be tabbed with his third loss of the season. Rome could only tally one run on five hits, and the lone run would come from a Willie Carter double in the top half of the ninth.

Luis De Avila: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 3 K

Willie Carter: 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

The Rome Braves return home Tuesday May 31st for a six game series with the first place Bowling Green Hot Rods. Entering the series, Rome sits just a game and a half back of the first place spot, so the next six games have a key role in the first half South Atlantic League standings. Roddery Munoz is expected to get the ball in game one on Tuesday with a 7:00 pm first pitch. About Rome Braves

The Rome Braves baseball team is the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves in the South Atlantic League. Since its inaugural 2003 season, the Rome Braves have captured two South Atlantic League Championships (2003 and 2016). Stop by AdventHealth Stadium or call 706-378-5100 Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For the latest news and updates, visit romebraves.com or connect with @TheRomeBraves on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

