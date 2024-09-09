Hooks vs Midland RockHounds to Finish Season

September 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







Your Corpus Christi Hooks welcome the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, to town for a six-game series Tuesday, September 10 - Sunday, September 15.

The Spazmatics return to Whataburger Field for a postgame concert on Thursday, September 12.

Courtesy of Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, 2,000 fans will go home with a Hooks Hat on Friday, September 13.

Saturday, September 14, is highlighted by an Astros Duffle Bag giveaway (2,000) presented by Corpus Christi Medical Center. It's also First Responders Night, presented by LyondellBasell, which features a pregame parade around the playing field of emergency response vehicles.

Fans at the ballpark Friday and Saturday can bid on game-worn, player-autographed jerseys. The in-stadium auction includes Corpus Christi's road grays on Friday and the powder-blue Hooks Fauxback jerseys on Saturday. Auction closes at the bottom of the sixth.

Sunday's 1:05 start time begins with pregame catch on the field before the season finale.

Our daily promotions continue with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day, Three Dollar Thursday, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and H-E-B Kids Day & Dollar Day on Sunday.

