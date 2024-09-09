6th Inning Rally Lifts Cards Over Naturals in Home Finale

September 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Cardinals scored 3 times in the bottom of the 6th inning to overcome a two-run deficit as Springfield defeated the NW Arkansas Naturals 4-3 on Sunday evening at Hammons Field. The Cards with the win earned a series split in the regular season home finale.

Decisions:

W: Zane Mills (4-0)

L: Nicholas Regalado (0-1)

S: Matt Svanson (25)

Notables:

Batting out of the leadoff spot, 2023 1st-round pick Chase Davis went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk after homering in his Springfield debut on Saturday night.

RJ Yeager and Nathan Church each extended their hitting streaks to 6 games.

Chris Rotondo drove in two runs for Springfield.

8 of the 9 Cardinals in the starting lineup had at least one hit, led by Yeager and Matt Lloyd who each had two.

Springfield pitching stranded 10 Naturals runners on base. NW Arkansas was 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Matt Svanson picked up his 25th save of the season with a scoreless 9th Svanson is now 25-for-25 in save opportunities in 2024.

Springfield is now 76-56, one win shy of the franchise record for wins in a season (77 in 2012 & 2017)

The Cards conclude their regular season home slate 37-33 and will return to Hammons Field on Thursday, September 19 for Game 2 of the Texas League Division Series against the Arkansas Travelers. Tickets are available at SpringfieldCardinals.com.

On Deck:

Tuesday, September 10: SPR RHP Brandon Komar (6-3, 2.39 ERA) vs SA RHP Sam Whiting (0-2, 5.93 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 9, 2024

6th Inning Rally Lifts Cards Over Naturals in Home Finale - Springfield Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.