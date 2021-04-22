Hooks Tickets for May on Sale Monday at 10 a.m.; Promo Schedule Announced

April 22, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks individual game tickets for month of May will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 26. Tickets will be available on the Tickets page.

Whataburger Field will operate at reduced capacity to begin the season. The Hooks will offer socially-distanced seating options in sections 110-112 and 125-128.

"We can't wait to have fans back at Whataburger Field," Hooks Sales Manager Kaley O'Brien said. "It has been 20 months since the last Hooks game, and we're eager for everyone to finally have the opportunity to take in all the sights and sounds again at our beautiful ballpark."

The Hooks hit the ground running with three six-game homestands at Whataburger Field, beginning May 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the San Antonio Missions. The first 1,500 fans to attend Opening Night will receive a T-shirt, courtesy of Mike Shaw Automotive, with fireworks to follow the game.

Opening Weekend against the Missions features back-to-back giveaways, with 1,500 fans getting a Hooks Seat Cushion courtesy of RBFCU on Friday, May 7 and another 2,000 fans receiving an Astros Crossbody Bag presented by First Community Bank on Saturday, May 8.

After a week on the road, the Hooks return to Corpus Christi on May 18 to take on the Arkansas Travelers. Saturday, May 22 kicks off the "Big & Bold" CITGO Hooks jersey series for the first 2,000 fans.

The Hooks close out the month against the Amarillo Sod Poodles with Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive. The team will honor the USS Lexington Museum by wearing a sleek new update to the annual Blue Ghosts uniform.

A full May promotional calendar and daily promotional details for the 2021 season are below. Tickets and promotions for the remainder of the season will be released at a later date.

Hooks May Promotions:

Tuesday, May 4 vs. San Antonio Missions (6:35 p.m.): Opening Night T-Shirt for the first 1,500 fans, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive + Opening Night Fireworks

Friday, May 7 vs. San Antonio Missions (7:05 p.m.): Hooks Seat Cushion for the first 1,500 fans, presented by RBFCU

Saturday, May 8 vs. San Antonio Missions (7:05 p.m.): Astros Crossbody Bag for the first 2,000 fans, presented by First Community Bank

Saturday, May 22 vs. Arkansas Travelers (7:05 p.m.): Hooks "Big and Bold" Series B&W Jersey for the first 2,000 fans, presented by CITGO

Friday, May 28 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles (7:05 p.m.): Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

Saturday, May 29 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles (7:05 p.m.): Blue Ghosts Weekend; Craig Biggio 2005 NL Champs Ring for the first 3,000 fans, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

Sunday, May 30 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles (6:05 p.m.): Blue Ghosts Weekend and Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

Hooks Season-Long Daily Promotions:

Tuesdays: Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40: Four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40. Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi (1230 AM, 95.1 FM, 96.1 FM) & 106.5 The Shark

Wednesdays: Whataburger Family Day: Buy one ticket, get one kid ticket free. The Hooks take the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits. Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX-FM

Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday & College Night: $5 berm ticket for students with valid ID. Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & The Wild 105.5

Fridays: Bud Light Friday Fireworks. Media Partners: K99, KIII-TV3

Saturdays: Super Saturday. Media Partners: Big 93.9, KRIS 6

Sundays: H-E-B Kids Day, Mrs. Baird's Dollar Day, Raspas Sunday. Media Partners: KSAB, KUNO

All stadium guests will be required to wear a mask or face covering at all times unless actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat. The Hooks will use a No-Bag Policy with the exceptions of diaper bags (when accompanied by an infant or small child), medical bags, and single compartment clutches, wristlets and hip/fanny packs that do not exceed 9" x 5".

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from April 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.