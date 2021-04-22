Cardinals Announce Happy Half-Hour, Weekly Promotions: Great Southern Bank Schedule Update

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals have announced this year's weekly promotions with the latest Great Southern Bank Schedule Update.

All new for 2021 is the Cardinals Happy Half-Hour before EVERY home game this season! For the first 30 minutes after gates open (gates open one hour before scheduled game time), all fans (21+) can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages from Hammons Field concessions locations.

All fan favorites including Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day (Tuesdays), Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night (Thursdays), Friday Fireworks every Friday and Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday & Kids Run the Bases each Sunday are all set to return in 2021. Plus, every Wednesday in 2021 will be a Purina Woof Wednesday with dogs invited to the ballpark in general admission sections.

In total, the Cardinals schedule includes 60 Happy Half-Hours, 10 Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Days, 10 Purina Woof Wednesdays, 10 Klement's $1 Bratwurst Nights, 10 Friday Fireworks Nights, and 10 Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sundays and Kids Run the Bases.

The Cardinals will have bonus fireworks nights on Opening Day (May 4), for Freedom Week (July 1-4) and for the final four home games of the season (9/9-9/12).

Keep an eye out for more information on this year's Promotional Giveaway Items coming soon! To view this year's weekly promotions online, visit springfieldcardinals.com/promotions.

Delaware North-Hammons Field Job Fair

Delaware North -- Hammons Field's food-and-beverage company -- will host a job fair on Saturday, April 24 to fill seasonal part-time gameday positions for the 2021 Springfield Cardinals season. The fair will take place from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. inside the Cardinals Team Store. Complimentary ballpark food, snacks and beverages will be provided.

Interviews will be held for a number of positions including Suites Sous Chef, Line Cooks, Concession Attendants, Warehouse Porters and Retail Associates.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Hammons Field. If those interested would prefer to apply online, they may do so at www.hammonsfieldjobs.com.

Positions with Delaware North pay above minimum wage and include weekly attendance bonuses of $50. Receive a free meal during your shift and 35% off items in the Springfield Cardinals Teamstore. Delaware North offers an exciting work environment, rewards and recognition, plus a flexible schedule and opportunities to advance your skills.

Friday = LAST DAY to get priority seating with a RED Access Membership!

Due to expected health and safety-related capacity limitations, priority seating through RED Access Memberships may be the only way for Cardinals fans to ensure ticketed seats when the 2021 season begins on May 4.

Memberships have been so popular that we have to cut them off due to capacity restraints. But there's still time! The last day to sign up for a 2021 RED Access Membership is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23.

For information about priority seating through RED Access Memberships, visit www.springfieldcardinals.com/memberships, call 417-863-0395, or e-mail springfield@cardinals.com today.

