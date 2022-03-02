Hooks Season to Start on Time

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks have provided the following statement regarding the start of the 2022 season:

"We are excited to announce to our fans that the 2022 Hooks season will start on time with our April 8 opener vs. the San Antonio Missions at Whataburger Field. Minor league Spring Training officially began Monday, February 28 at the Astros Spring Training complex in West Palm Beach, FL, and our future Astros will be primed and ready to go for the season. If fans want a preview of the 2022 Hooks, there will be an exhibition game at Whataburger Field on April 6 vs. the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders."

The Hooks will play 70 games at Whataburger Field in 2022, covering 12 homestands, from April 6 through September 11.

Hooks Season Memberships, offering full-season ticket plans and 22-game packages, are on sale now. Memberships start as low as $255 per seat and provide up to a 50-percent discount on day-of-game ticket prices.

Hooks Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase. Click Here to view the full promotions calendar. For more information, call 361-561-HOOK (4665) or visit cchooks.com.

