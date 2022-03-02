New Hiring Events Scheduled at Arvest Ballpark in March

March 2, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group, the official caterer of Arvest Ballpark, have announced a couple of additional hiring events during the month of March.

On Tuesday, March 8th and Tuesday, March 15th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., the two organizations will be taking applications and conducting on-site interviews for part-time, Gameday associates who, if selected, will be instrumental in providing top-notch customer service to fans during the 2022 season. Those interested are invited to enter through the Main Gates where tables will be setup on the concourse. In the case of bad weather, events will be held in the Northwest Health Community Room.

Available positions are listed below, and more information can be obtained by calling (479) 927-4900 or emailing tickets@nwanaturals.com. People that are not able to attend, can fill out an application at our Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. All applicants are encouraged to interview with both organizations to increase potential for hire.

AVAILABLE PART-TIME, GAMEDAY POSITIONS INCLUDE:

Kids Zone Attendant

Retail Associate

Batboy

Mascot

Cashiers *Patina Restaurant Group

Cooks *Patina Restaurant Group

Northwest Arkansas Naturals baseball returns to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) on Opening Night.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

