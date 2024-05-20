Hooks Return Tuesday with Blue Ghosts Weekend on Deck

May 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Your Corpus Christi Hooks return to the Sparling City for six games against the Double-A Seattle Mariners, the Arkansas Travelers, May 21-26. A Memorial Day Weekend tradition continues with Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive. Friday through Sunday, the Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts in homage of the famed aircraft carrier, the USS Lexington CV-16.

Friday, May 24 is an H-E-B & Favor Gift Card Raffle with over $5,000 in gift cards being raffled off throughout the evening. Must be present to win. Following the game, enjoy Bud Light Friday Fireworks. The first 2,000 through the turnstiles Saturday receive Corpus Christi Landmark Jersey Series No. 2, presented by CITGO. For the 6:35 PM start on Sunday the 26th, the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under take home a Hooks Clear Backpack from Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy. And top off the holiday with Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks.

In addition to the festivities at the ballpark, fans can watch the Hooks take batting practice off the flight deck of the USS Lexington Museum on Saturday, May 25, beginning at 11 AM. Lady Lex price of admission applies. Fans who present a Hooks ticket stub from May 24-26 will receive a $3 discount at The LEX. Likewise, those who visit the Lexington Museum May 24-26 may present their ticket stub at the Whataburger Field Box Office for a $3 discount to any Memorial Day Weekend game.

USS Lexington Museum is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

For tickets call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Tuesday, May 21 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code "HOOKS4FOR40"

- A&A Bail Bonds Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

- WellMed Baseball Bingo

- Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, May 22 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

- Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code "HOOKSBOGO"

- Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, May 23 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, May 24 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 7:05 pm (gates open 6:05 pm)

- Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

- H-E-B Favor & Gift Gard Sweepstakes with over $5,000 in gift cards being raffled off throughout the game. Must be present to win.

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, May 25 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

- First 2,000 fans receive Corpus Christi Landmark Jersey No. 2 from CITGO

- Hooks take batting practice on Lady Lex at 11 AM

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, May 26 vs. Arkansas Travelers: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:05 pm)

- Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

- Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks

- First 1,000 kids 12-and-under receive a Hooks Clear Backpack from Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 20, 2024

Hooks Return Tuesday with Blue Ghosts Weekend on Deck - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.