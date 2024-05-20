Chandler Champlain Earns Texas League Pitcher of the Week (May 13-19)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals starter Chandler Champlain, 24, was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for his performance for the week of May 13th following a dominant start in a 3-0 shutout win at Arkansas on May 15th.

Champlain struck out 10 in 6.1 scoreless innings of work to earn his second win of the season. In three starts for Northwest Arkansas in May, the University of Southern California alum is 2-0 with a 0.52 ERA and has struck out 24 and walked just two hitters in 17.1 innings. On the year, he is 2-1 with a 3.50 ERA with 48 strikeouts compared to just seven walks. Opponents are hitting just .203 against and he has gone at least 5.0 innings in six out of his seven starts.

The award is Chandler Champlain's first this season after winning league honors twice last year - once with the Naturals (week of July 24th) and once with High-A Quad Cities (week of May 7th). He is the first Naturals' player to earn a Pitcher or Player of the Week Award from Minor League Baseball this season, and he is also the last with his honor in July of 2023. It marks the 38th time in franchise history that a Naturals' pitcher has won the Pitcher of the Week honor.

Cooper Bowman of the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Oakland Athletics) was the Texas League's Player of the Week, after hitting .455 (10-for-22) with two home runs and nine RBI.

