Hooks Promo Packed Homestand Starts Tomorrow

Your Corpus Christi Hooks return home to battle the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, at Whataburger Field for a six-game series starting tomorrow, July 18th through July 23rd.

Tuesday starts the homestand with a Jose Altuve Replica World Series Ring to the first 1,500 fans presented by Whataburger. We'll also be celebrating the return of the Jalapeño Cheddar Biscuit at Whataburger, taking the field as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits.

Here's your chance to win a FREE CAR! Our Used Car Raffle returns on Thursday, July 20 presented by The Taggart Group. One lucky fan in attendance will win a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with only 44,000 miles completely free including tax, tag, license! Postgame we're hosting the ultimate 80's tribute with a Spazmatics Concert.

Rusty & Sammy have a friend visiting all the way from Houston on Friday with an appearance by Orbit! That's not all, we're giving away 2,000 Orbit World Series Bobbleheads thanks to 1st Community Bank. We'll end the night with Bud Light Friday Fireworks postgame. It's also the start of Women of Sports Weekend, Hooks players will wear specialty pink jerseys all weekend long. For auction information visit www.cchooks.com/auction.

Women of Sports Weekend continues Saturday afternoon at Brewster Street Ice House Downtown from 11:00am-12:00pm for our Women of Sports Panel Event. For more information on the free event including panel speakers and to RSVP, visit www.cchooks.com. Join us back at Whataburger Field Saturday night to celebrate the return of the Women's World Cup with a Hooks Soccer Jersey giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by the Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi.

Close out the homestand Sunday with a Hooks Tumbler to the first 2,000 fans through the turnstiles presented by AutoNation. AutoNation also presents Pink in the Park, be sure to dress appropriately in your best pink gear!

Our daily promotions continue with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & Conviva Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day on Wednesday, Three Dollar Thursday, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and H-E-B Kids Day & Dollar Day on Sunday.

