Hooks Battle RockHounds in Promotions Packed Homestand

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks welcome the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, to Whataburger Field for a six-game series starting Tuesday night. The homestand is highlighted by four giveaways, a used car raffle, appearance by Orbit and fireworks.

Junior League of Corpus Christi is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle presented by Lithia CDJR.

Tuesday, July 18 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:05)

+ First 1,500 fans receive a Jose Altuve Replica World Series Ring presented by Whataburger

+ Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40 (online promo code: HOOKS4FOR40)

+ Conviva Silver Sluggers Night & Senior Stroll

+ Your Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

Wednesday, July 19 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for Whataburger Family Day (online promo code: HOOKSBOGO)

Thursday, July 20 vs. Midland RockHounds: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Used Car Raffle presented by The Taggart Group (2014 Volkswagen Jetta with 44,000 miles)

+ Spazmatics Postgame Concert

+ Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic & $3.50 premium 12-oz draft beer (all stands), $3 discount on 14-oz margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

Friday, July 21 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ First 2,000 fans receive an Orbit World Series Bobblehead presented by 1st Community Bank

+ _Orbit Appearance

_+ Bud Light Friday Fireworks

+ Women of Sports Weekend

Saturday, July 22 vs. Midland RockHounds: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Soccer Jersey presented by Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi

+ Women of Sports Weekend

Sunday, July 23 vs. Midland RockHounds: 5:05 PM (gates open at 3:35)

+ First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Tumbler presented by AutoNation

+ Pink in the Park presented by AutoNation, fans encouraged to wear pink

+ Women of Sports Weekend

+ H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

+ Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's Prize Wheel spins

