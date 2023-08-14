Hooks Penultimate Regular Season Homestand Starts Tuesday

Finishing the latter half of a twelve-game homestand, your Corpus Christi Hooks take on the NW Arkansas Naturals, Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, at Whataburger Field. The six-game series starts tomorrow, August 15th through August 20th.

The final Bark in the Park of the season is set for Thursday, August 17th! Bring your four-legged friends to the Ballpark by the Bay. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

Dia De Los Hooks Weekend returns from Friday, August 18th through Sunday the 20th! Your Corpus Christi Hooks take the field in specialty jerseys and caps that will be available for auction starting Friday via cchooks.com/auction.

Also on Friday, we've got a special deal for Teacher Appreciation Night! Teachers can receive a buy one, get one offer on Reserved Tickets when presenting a valid school/teacher ID at the Whataburger Field Box Office. Plus, the first 2,000 fans will take home a Hooks Picnic Blanket thanks to AutoNation! We'll end the night with Bud Light Friday Fireworks postgame.

Join us back at Whataburger Field Saturday for day two of Dia De Los Hooks Weekend as well as our final jersey giveaway. Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the gates to score an Alex Bregman Replica Astros Jersey presented by CITGO!

On Sunday we close out Dia De Los Hooks weekend with a special first time promotion as Kids Eat Free! Kids 12-and-under will receive one (1) voucher upon entry redeemable for one (1) free hot dog and small fountain drink.

Our daily promotions continue with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & Conviva Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day on Wednesday, Three Dollar Thursday, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and H-E-B Kids Day & Dollar Day on Sunday.

