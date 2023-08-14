Sod Poodles Homestand Highlights: August 15-20

Amarillo, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles will host the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A, Seattle Mariners) for the antepenultimate series of the 2023 regular season. The series will feature the two teams with the best overall records in the Texas League. Arkansas comes to Amarillo with a record of 61-46 while the Sod Poodles boast a 58-50 record. The Travelers clinched a playoff spot by winning the first half in the North Division, while the Sod Poodles currently hold a two-game lead in the South Division in the second half of the season. The series will begin on Tuesday, August 15, and conclude on Sunday, August 20.

The week will feature Calf Fries, fireworks, specialty jerseys, dinosaurs, and a rope hat giveaway. As always, the first half of the series begins with Taco/$2 Tuesday at the ballpark and will be followed up by Weiner Wednesday where fans can indulge in $1 hot dogs all game long. The Amarillo Calf Fries will take the field for Thirsty Thursday© before an exciting weekend at HODGETOWN.

All single-game tickets for this homestand along with the rest of the 2023 regular season are on sale at the HODGETOWN Box Office or online at www.sodpoodles.com/tickets. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.sodpoodles.com, call the HODGETOWN Box Office at (806) 803-9547, or reach us via email tickets@SodPoodles.com.

A summary of details for each game can be found below:

Tuesday, August 15 - 7:05 p.m.

- Taco Tuesday / $2 Tuesday

Fans can get two tacos from the concession stands for just $3

Select seats are just $2

Kids Run the Bases

Kids 12 and under are encouraged to round the bases following the final out of the game

- National Anthem performed by Mary Barrientes

- Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16 - 7:05 p.m.

- Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Ford Dealers - Enjoy $1 hot dogs all game long at all HODGETOWN concession stands.

- Copa de la Diversión - Pointy Boots de Amarillo

o Across Minor League Baseball, teams participate in Copa de la Diversión specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with our local Hispanic community. Every Wednesday at HODGETOWN, the team will wear our Pointy Boots de Amarillo uniforms to pair with popular Hispanic music played throughout the game, and flags of different Latin countries will be displayed throughout the concourse.

- Nation Anthem - Cullen Allen

- First Pitch - Texas Ford Dealers

- Marketing Table - Texas Ford Dealers

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 17 - 7:05 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday© presented by Barnes Jewelry - $2 domestic drafts and fountain sodas!

- Calf Fries

o The team will take the field as the Amarillo Calf Fries, with select concession stands offering the delicacy for fans to enjoy!

- Charity Spotlight presented by Brick & Elm Magazine - Dove Creek Equine Rescue

- Launch-A-Ball presented by Barnes Jewelry - Alzheimer's Association

- First Pitch - Barnes Jewelry

- Ceremonial First Pitches - Dove Creek Equine Rescue & Channel 4 News

- National Anthem - Tack Hammer

- Marketing Tables - Barnes Jewelry & Dove Creek Equine Rescue

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, August 18 - 7:05 p.m.

- Friday Night Fireworks presented by Republic Services

o Postgame fireworks dedicated to all of our Amarillo 'Dead Heads' and set to some of the best from the Grateful Dead

- Specialty Jerseys & Jersey Auction

o The team will take the field In some Grateful Dead inspired jerseys, with an in-person jersey auction to follow immediately after the game in the Fairly Group Club benefiting Second Chance Animal Rescue (SCAR) of Amarillo

- In Game Concert

o Fans can take in some live music at Bar 352 performed by Scrambled Eggs

- Small Business Spotlight presented by Carpet Tech - Tascosa Creek Outfitters

- Launch-A-Ball - Amarillo Thunder 8U Softball

- First Pitch - Republic Services

- Ceremonial First Pitches - Tascosa Creek Outfitters & SCAR of Amarillo

- National Anthem - Audrey Parkin

- Marketing Table(s) - Republic Services, Tascosa Creek Outfitters, and SCAR of Amarillo

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 19 - 7:05 p.m.

- Dino Night at HODGETOWN featuring Ed's Dinosaurs Live

o Fans of all ages will be able to meet, interact, and learn more about some favorite prehistoric giants!

- Small Business Spotlight - In Power PT & Performance

- Launch-A-Ball - Panhandle Community Services

- First Pitch - Ed's Dinos Live

- Ceremonial First Pitches - In Power PT & Performance

- National Anthem - Greyson Brown

- Marketing Table(s) - Raising Canes, Quick Quack, Panhandle Plains Historical Museum, and In Power PT & Performance

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 20 - 6:05 p.m.

- Sod Poodles Rope Trucker Hat Giveaway presented by B&J Welding

- Hometown Hero Sunday presented by Bell - 50% off tickets for all military and active first responders.

- Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases - Members of the Sod Poodles Kid's Club presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo / Fast Braces will get to run the bases shortly after the final out of the game!

- Launch-A-Ball - Alzheimer's Association

- First Pitch - B&J Welding

- Ceremonial First Pitches - Bell

- National Anthem - Brody Purswell

- Marketing Table(s) - B&J Welding, Bell

- Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

